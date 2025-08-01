Sharon Osbourne Predicted Diddy’s Baby Oil Usage While Trying To Set Him up With Kelly As far as we know, Kelly has never attended one of his Freak Offs. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 1 2025, 12:50 p.m. ET Source: Mega

A lot has changed for Sean "Diddy" Combs and The Osbourne family — Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne, and Jack Osbourne — since they were once among the most influential celebrities in pop culture. During the early 2000s, Diddy and the Osbournes ruled MTV through their respective successful reality shows, Making the Band and The Osbournes.

However, decades later, the Bad Boy CEO was convicted of two prostitution-related charges in July 2025, forever putting a stain on his legacy. The same month, the Osbournes' patriarch, Ozzy, died at age 76. Before their lives took devastating turns, Sharon Osbourne seemingly predicted Diddy's fate. A disturbing episode from The Osbournes showed her predicting the disgraced mogul's affinity for baby oil way back in 2003. You can't make this stuff up! Let's dive in.

Sharon Osbourne predicted Diddy's "old Willy" was oiled (yuck!).

Ozzy's death reminded many reality TV fans of the chaos that was The Osbournes. Actor and filmmaker Tara Rule was among the rewatchers and took to Instagram to share her reaction to an episode of the series that didn't age well, to say the least. In a clip from a Season 2 episode of The Osbournes, titled "It's a Hard Knock Life," Sharon tells Jack Osbourne about Kelly Osbourne met Diddy at a party. She explains they connected after Diddy's security guard "bumped into her and knocked her on the floor."

The Talk alum adds that Diddy apologized to Kelly and told her she needed to wear more diamonds. Later in the episode, her daughter walks in with a diamond watch gifted to her by the billionaire. The diamond watch sparks wedding bells in Sharon's ears, as she begins fantasizing about Puff becoming her son-in-law. “Wouldn’t it be cool if Kelly went out with Puff Daddy?” Sharon asks Jack in the episode.

Throughout the episode, the matriarch continues trying to convince her daughter to date Diddy and points out that he "smells good." Sharon even goes so far as to predict that his penis, or his "old Willy" was big and oiled. "I bet he’s got a nice old willy,” she says, adding "I bet it’s smooth; I bet it’s oiled," before Kelly stops her from continuing by covering her mouth. I've never been more thankful to the former Fashion Police star.

In March 2024, Homeland Security Investigations reported finding over 1,000 bottles of baby oil in the "Can't Stop Won't Stop" rapper's Los Angeles, Calif. and Miami, Fla. homes, along with Astroglide lubricant. During his May 2025 trial, prosecutors said Diddy used those items in sexual encounters with his girlfriends and male escorts sometimes called "Freak Offs." As far as we know, Kelly has never attended one of his Freak Offs.

Sharon's comments on 'The Osbournes' proved what fans already knew about the family.

Sharon's ill-fated matchmaking skills on The Osbournes are even more disturbing to fans than they were in 2003. Back then, the comments were deemed inappropriate due to Kelly and Diddy's 16-year age difference, paired with the fact that she was 18 and he was 34 when the episode was filmed. However, now that the world knows more about his sexual history, her prediction is also eery in addition to being plain gross.