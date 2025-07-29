Diddy's Legal Team Is Fighting for His Release Prior to Sentencing — Is Diddy Walking Free? The Bad Boy Records founder was convicted on prostitution charges but found not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking. By Niko Mann Published July 29 2025, 4:31 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Fans of Sean "Diddy" Combs are wondering if he'll walk free as he awaits sentencing for his prostitution convictions. Diddy was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution on July 2, 2025, but he was acquitted on the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, per USA Today.

Article continues below advertisement

The music mogul's legal team is arguing for him to be released ahead of his sentencing this fall. He is currently awaiting sentencing in Brooklyn, New York, at the Metropolitan Detention Center. On July 29, his attorneys asked Judge Arun Subramanian to release the musician on a $50 million bond. His lawyers also asked the judge to allow Diddy to leave New York to stay in his home in Miami.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Is Diddy walking free ahead of his sentencing?

No, Diddy is not walking free ahead of his sentencing, at least not yet. On July 2, the judge denied his bail, which meant that the "I'll Be Missing You" singer would stay behind bars until his sentencing in the fall, per Variety.

Judge Subramanian paraphrased the defense team's closing arguments when he denied Diddy's bail, adding that it was “impossible” for the rapper to prove he wasn't a danger to others if he was released on bail. "You full-throatedly — in your closing argument — told the jury that there was violence here,” he noted, adding Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo said, "'We own the domestic violence. We own it'" during his closing statement at Diddy's trial.

Article continues below advertisement

New motion for bail request prior to sentencing! #DiddyTrial pic.twitter.com/6Jauc6xlTP — JC (@lovexistwithin) July 29, 2025

Here's Diddy's sentencing date.

Diddy is scheduled to be sentenced on October 3 at 10 a.m. ET. His lawyers argued that he should be released on bail because there "are exceptional circumstances warranting a departure from mandatory detention," and that an ex-girlfriend of Diddy's and Casandra "Cassie" Ventura had consensually participated in a swingers lifestyle, and they were not coerced into sex. They also argued that Jane admitted on the stand to provoking Diddy by pushing him.

Article continues below advertisement

Cassie and the ex-girlfriend — known as "Jane" — testified against Diddy at his trial. Cassie said she participated in sex parties with Diddy and male prostitutes called "freak offs," as did Jane. A video was also shown of Diddy beating Cassie in the hallway of a hotel in Los Angeles following a sex party back in 2016. Diddy's lawyers argued that other men convicted under the Mann Act were "released pending sentencing."

A 2016 surveillance video obtained by CNN shows Sean "Diddy" Combs violently grab, shove, drag and kick his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura during an altercation in a hotel in California. https://t.co/JrnJhWOaQt pic.twitter.com/xeRBtoGBDV — CNN (@CNN) May 17, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

"In the limited cases of Mann Act convictions from across the country that bear any similarity to Mr. Combs' case, the defendants were released pending sentencing. Second, Combs' conditions of confinement at the MDC qualify as "exceptional circumstances."

Article continues below advertisement

The judge has not yet ruled on Diddy's legal team's latest request for his release. According to TMZ, Diddy could be released in less than one year due to sentencing guidelines as well as the time he's already served while awaiting his trial. He was arrested on September 16, 2024.