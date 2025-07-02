The Verdict for the Diddy Trial Is In — Details Upon hearing the verdict, Sean "Diddy" Combs fell to his knees. By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 2 2025, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After a nearly eight-week trial, Sean "Diddy" Combs has finally learned his fate. The disgraced rapper was charged with two counts of sex trafficking, one count of racketeering conspiracy, and two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. During the course of the trial, we heard harrowing testimony from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who went into detail about her participation in the music mogul's Freak Off parties.

In his final argument to jurors, Diddy's lawyer Marc Agnifilo said the sex trafficking and racketeering charges were "badly exaggerated." He accused the government of criminalizing his client's "swingers lifestyle" while calling the legal proceedings a "fake trial." Agnifilo went on to say that Diddy was "targeted by the government." Based on the verdict, it would appear that Diddy's wildly expensive legal team did a pretty good job. Details to follow.

The verdict in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial is great for the rapper.

The jury acquitted Diddy of three of the five counts brought against him. The rapper has been found not guilty of one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion, but guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Assistant United States Attorney Maurene Ryan Comey plans on pursuing "significant incarceration" for Diddy, reports ABC News. Agnifilo immediately requested that Diddy be released from jail. "I am not saying it is not a serious crime," he said. "It is a crime of a vastly different nature. I believe that a significant change in conditions is warranted."

According to the Mann Act, how much jail time can Diddy get?

The Mann Act has made it a federal crime to transport someone across state lines for prostitution. Each charge comes with a sentence of 10 years, so Diddy is looking at 20 years for the two counts. The prosecutor is arguing against Diddy's release because there is a "real risk that he will flagrantly disregard orders from this court," per The New York Times. He noted the drugs found in Diddy's before he was arrested in September 2024.