Diddy's Favorite Show Is Apparently 'Dateline' — Which Is Wild Because His Life Is an Episode of 'Dateline'

In February 2016, People celebrated the 25th anniversary of Dateline by checking in with some of the show's biggest fans. Naturally, the outlet spoke with Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, whose impression of Dateline host Keith Morrison is both iconic and eerily accurate. The comedian said that Keith has brought him so much joy over the years. "I seriously go to sleep to him telling stories about kidnappings, murder, assassinations, arson, robbery, and, once, a dismemberment," said Bill.

There was one unsurprising fan of the true crime show and that is Marcia Clark, the woman who rose to fame after prosecuting O.J. Simpson. She commended the hosts for their rigorous reporting and admitted that she could talk to Josh Mankiewicz for days. Other fans include Stevie Nicks, Kristin Chenoweth, and singer Michael Bublé. But People skipped out on one of Dateline's biggest fans, Sean "Diddy" Combs. Here's what we know.

Diddy apparently loves 'Dateline,' and we are concerned.

In May 2025, Diddy's sex trafficking trial began and with it, an endless parade of disturbing testimonies and shocking reveals. Despite the seriousness of the rapper's crimes, it's OK to find a moment of lightness in the dark. That moment arrived on June 10 during the testimony of a woman known as Jane Doe.

The @innercitypress X account has been exhaustively covering the Diddy trial and on this day, Doe was asked about her relationship with Diddy. When asked if she chose to participate in the kind of lifestyle Diddy was engaged in, Doe said yes. She didn't want to break up with him and in order to keep that from happening, Doe had sexual relationships with other men at Diddy's request. "There was pressure to perform these acts my lover desired," she explained.

Jane: I love to bathe him and we watch his favorite show

Combs' Geragos: Which show was that?

Jane: Dateline.

Geragos: Did you believe he was not doing this with anyone else?

Jane: During this time period.

Geragos: You'd look at his messages?

Jane: Yes — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) June 10, 2025