Where Are Lloyd and Marshall Barrus Now? Broadwater County Sheriff Shooters

Picture it: A sheriff making a routine traffic stop after catching a motorist speeding. Typically, the motorist will abide by the law, have a brief dialogue with the law enforcement official, and likely depart with a pricey ticket. Unfortunately, that wasn’t the case for Broadwater County Sheriff Deputy Mason Moore on May 16, 2017.

Deputy Moore’s traffic stop ended up making national headlines after he was fatally shot in the line of duty by father-son duo Lloyd and Marshall Barrus. The crime occurred amid a high-speed chase on Highway 287 South that spread nearly 150 miles. The pursuit ended in a shootout. Since then, true crime sleuths and social media users have been following the case to learn the fate of the shooters. And now that NBC’s Dateline is set to revisit the case, the world wants to know where Lloyd and Marshall are today. Here’s everything that we know.

Lloyd and Marshall Barrus’s fate is just what most people would expect.

According to NBC Montana, Marshall was fatally shot by officers in Rock Creek. As for his father, Lloyd — who was the driver — he was immediately taken into custody. After Lloyd’s arrest, there was some back and forth in court regarding Lloyd’s state of mind and being deemed unfit for trial.

According to KRTV News, a judge determined that Lloyd was unfit to stand trial in June 2018 and was committed after doctors shared that he suffers from various mental health conditions. However, in December 2018, the state asked for Lloyd to be forcibly medicated to which they obliged. In May 2019 a judge made the decision that Lloyd could be forcibly medicated for trial after hearing expert testimony.

From there, Lloyd started treatment and was deemed ready to stand trial in September 2020. KRTV shares that the trail was moved to Butte in October 2020 and didn’t start until September 2021. The three-week trial concluded with Lloyd being found guilty of deliberate homicide by accountability, attempted deliberate homicide by accountability, and attempted deliberate homicide by accountability, per KRTV. Ultimately, Judge Kathy Seely sentenced Lloyd to life in prison without the possibility of parole on April 22, 2022.

NBC’s 'Dateline' will revisit the case in their special titled ‘Dateline: On a Dark, Deserted Highway’ in early February 2023.

Calling all true crime lovers! Folks who want a comprehensive breakdown of Lloyd and Marshall Barrus’ crimes along with new information may want to add Dateline: On a Dark, Deserted Highway to their watch list.

It was just after 2 a.m. as a small town Montana deputy cruised home at the end of a quiet shift,” Keith Morrison says in a trailer for the upcoming two-hour long episode. And quite suddenly, a car whistles past his patrol vehicle just like this. And then, word was flashed to every available officer for miles all pulled into one of the most furious chases you’ll ever see. A wild west gun battle and speeds up to 140 miles per hour. The story we have pieced together, year-by-year, person-by-person, begins long before the night on the highway."