Cop Reveals "Secret" Reason That Officers Touch the Backs of Cars They Stop

No one likes to see those flashing red and blue lights behind you. If you've ever been pulled over, you may have noticed that the cop who pulled you over touched the back of your car while walking up to it. It turns out this is a common practice in law enforcement, but why?

Why do cops touch the back of cars?

There are two "hidden" reasons why a police officer will touch the back of a person's car while performing a traffic stop, according to Steve Montiero, who participated in a Q&A with Click Orlando. A viewer posed the question: "I’ve seen police officers touch the back of vehicles right before they approach a car on a traffic stop. Why do they do this?"

Even if you've never been stopped whilst driving yourself, if you grew up watching Cops for the excellent intro theme song, you've probably wondered the same thing. Officer Montiero delineated why this is the standard operating procedure when a cop pulls someone over.

"When law enforcement officers conduct a traffic stop, there are plenty of procedures that need to be done, not only for the safety of the violator but for the safety of that officer," he said. "The first reason is to make sure that the trunk is closed. It may sound a little crazy, but you want to make sure that no one is about to jump out of the trunk and that it’s properly secured."

If there's one thing that the motel scene from Scarface has proven, it's that a threat can come from anywhere, including a seemingly innocuous person who's hiding a machine gun under a pillow while watching TV. Officers want to make sure there's no one trying to pull a potential surprise trunk attack.

Cops often touch the tail light of a car they pull over so that, if something were to happen to the officer during the traffic stop, their interaction with the driver could be traced back to the fingerprints left on the vehicle. — UberFacts (@UberFacts) July 9, 2019