Are Randos Friending You on Snapchat? Here's How to Stop That

A social networking application is as only good as its user base, especially when it comes to engagement and activity. You could have one of the best designed apps in the world, but if people aren't spending a good chunk of time on it and posting content, then it's really not going to pop off.

Naturally growing "friend" groups of individual users is a good way to promote that growth, so is that why so many random people have been adding you on Snapchat recently?