Rumors About Snapchat's Potential Shutdown Have Users in a Panic

Rumors About Snapchat's Potential Shutdown Have Users in a PanicBy Lizzy Rosenberg
Since October 2012, photo-sharing platform, Snapchat, has been a staple social media app for millennials and Gen Zers worldwide. Recent rumors, however, have users across the globe in a full-blown panic that Snapchat is getting shut down. So, are the rumors true? Here is everything we know regarding your favorite social media app.
It all started in summer 2019.
Think back to summer 2019: it was "hot girl summer," and Coronavirus wasn't a worldwide epidemic. Life was good. Anyway, according to Game Revolution, there was trouble in paradise when rumors spread that Snapchat would shut down the following year, in summer 2020. Nobody knew why, but fans were grateful after finding out the rumors were proven to be false.
The initial rumors reportedly stemmed from a fake news article written in summer 2017, but Twitter had shut those down that same year, confirming the app was alive and well, and would be for the long run. Check out what panicking Snapchat users had to say about the shutdown rumors, below, and be grateful it isn't actually happening.
But Snapchat is testing a redesign that could change things for the app.
While you're spring cleaning these next few months, Snapchat will be undergoing a redesign. According to The Verge, the app is currently working on a new home for the Snap Map, as well as breaking news headlines that will reportedly pop up on a timely basis, in addition to their already-existing Discover Page.
The redesign will be the first in three years, and after the last update, the app lost over two percent of its users. The Verge claims Snapchat still isn't profitable, and that it's missing an entire market of older people. So, who knows? It might not continue running for much longer, depending on how well they continue to do.
But Snapchat's third party apps are improving user experience.
Snapchat's year-old Snap Kit feature has been allowing users to create third party apps that augment the user experience, according to Tech Crunch. One called Yolo, for example, enables users to send anonymous Snapchats to other users, and became a No. 1 app only one week after it officially launched.
And it seems like Yolo is on a path to success. After receiving an additional $8 million in funding, Yolo is now safeguarded from predators, and has revealed a brand new feature to create group chats. It's pretty incredible, and might honestly save the app from impending doom.
While Snapchat's user base suffered tremendously from the last software update (aka everyone's mom decided it was no longer easy to use), we're happy to know it's alive and well. We're really hoping the next update isn't — well — quite as drastic as the last, but we're #ForeverGrateful for third-party Snap Kit apps like Yolo, for essentially keeping the app alive.
Regardless of what happens, we love Snapchat and are thrilled to see it still kickin'... I don't know what we'd do without those filters.
