Rumors About Snapchat's Potential Shutdown Have Users in a Panic

While Snapchat's user base suffered tremendously from the last software update (aka everyone's mom decided it was no longer easy to use), we're happy to know it's alive and well. We're really hoping the next update isn't — well — quite as drastic as the last, but we're #ForeverGrateful for third-party Snap Kit apps like Yolo, for essentially keeping the app alive.

Regardless of what happens, we love Snapchat and are thrilled to see it still kickin'... I don't know what we'd do without those filters.