Rumors About Snapchat's Potential Shutdown Have Users in a Panic

Since October 2012, photo-sharing platform, Snapchat, has been a staple social media app for millennials and Gen Zers worldwide. Recent rumors, however, have users across the globe in a full-blown panic that Snapchat is getting shut down. So, are the rumors true? Here is everything we know regarding your favorite social media app.

It all started in summer 2019.

Think back to summer 2019: it was "hot girl summer," and Coronavirus wasn't a worldwide epidemic. Life was good. Anyway, according to Game Revolution, there was trouble in paradise when rumors spread that Snapchat would shut down the following year, in summer 2020. Nobody knew why, but fans were grateful after finding out the rumors were proven to be false.