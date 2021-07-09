Use These Secret Emojis in Your Next TikTok Comment

Even if you weren't one of the millions of people who downloaded (and subsequently became obsessed with) TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic, you're probably familiar with the popular video-sharing app. TikTok made U.S. headlines when former President Donald Trump threatened to ban the app from use in the country due to concerns over user data, and there is a litany of bad trends that have made the app a bit infamous among non-users.

But if you're one of the app's growing user base, then you're familiar with just how addictive TikTok can be.

Those whose screen time reflects hours of endless scrolling on the app are probably familiar with the countless hacks and secrets shared through it, but did you know there are secret emojis you can use only on TikTok?

There are almost 50 different emojis that are only available to use on TikTok, but aren't available on either iOS or Android.