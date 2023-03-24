Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Source: Getty Images TikTok Might Be Facing a Ban in the Near Future — What Experts Say Could Happen By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 24 2023, Published 1:19 p.m. ET

You don't get to over one billion active users without inciting a few controversies. In the past few years, TikTok has grown into one of the most popular social media apps in the world. People everywhere use the app to connect and hop on different trends, whether there's a new dance craze, a controversial topic, or even a health scare that people feel the need to tell other people. But with as big as the platform has become, it's come under severe scrutiny in the past few months.

The popularity of TikTok has become a matter of national cybersecurity. Between its controversial ownership and its culpability in the spread of misinformation concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and other important topics, the app is now in danger of being banned in the United States. Several universities have already implemented campus bans against the app ahead of a potential ban across the country. What happens if TikTok gets banned? Here's what you should know.

What happens if TikTok is banned?

For the past several months, U.S. lawmakers have expressed concern over the security risk that TikTok presents. The app is owned by Chinese tech company ByteDance, which is reportedly bound by Chinese law to provide information about its customers to law enforcement if requested. This policy potentially puts the privacy and security of all of TikTok's users at risk. It's for this reason that the US government is considering a nationwide ban on the app.

Several universities in the U.S. have already implemented TikTok bans on campus, with young users already finding ways to get around the restrictions. However, a nationwide ban may entail more drastic measures. NBC News speculates that the White House could issue a mandate for app stores to prohibit TikTok from being available to download. There would also be no more software updates, save for possible functions that may make the app more difficult to use.

As for phones that already have the app installed, it's also possible that TikTok will still work on those phones. However, it is unknown whether or not the app itself would allow users to continue posting or interacting with new content. NBC News also theorizes that the ban could emulate the restrictions already active in India, where the app has ceased functioning altogether in accordance with the nationwide ban.

