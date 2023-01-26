Everything to Know About Fresh X Reckless's "Girl, Where You Going?" TikTok Dance Trend
It's time to put Fresh X Reckless on your radar. The New Orleans–based rap duo, composed of members Mel (real name Jamel Joseph) and Deelo (real name David Rayford), have been heating up TikTok with their song "Captain Save Uh Ho" and their accompanying dance moves.
In fact, you've probably seen videos of fans attempting to demo those moves.
So, what exactly is this viral dance? We explain below.
The "Girl, Where You Going?" dance trend is heating up on TikTok.
In 2022, music duo Fresh X Reckless released the song "Captain Save Uh Ho (Girl Where You Going)." It's extremely catchy, especially the chorus.
"Girl where you going? Throw that ahh back here. Hmm ahh throw that ahh right there," the chorus goes.
Based on the lyrics, it seems that Mel and Deelo are trying to keep a girl away from men who could do her wrong. By saying, "Girl where you going," they're trying to catch her attention.
Mel and Deelo have come up with a mini dance routine. They start in a position leaning to their right with their arms over their head. The dance has since gone viral.
And once one person does it, now everyone wants to try.
You can make your own video using the Captain Save Uh Ho audio on TikTok.
Per Fader, Fresh X Reckless was previously a four-member group including Travon Mitchell and Terron Champagne. However, it seems the band has since split in half.
Fresh X Reckless gave a hilarious interview about "Captain Save Uh Ho."
In this hilarious mock interview about their song "Captain Save Uh Ho," Deelo says he's been told not to save this girl "because she's got 12 kids." He also nodded to J. Cole's song "No Role Modelz." "I actually cry when J. Cole said 'don't save her, she don't wanna be saved,'" he said.
It's unknown if J. Cole's hit inspired the boys to write "Captain Save Uh Ho."