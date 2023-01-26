Everything to Know About Fresh X Reckless's "Girl, Where You Going?" TikTok Dance Trend

It's time to put Fresh X Reckless on your radar. The New Orleans–based rap duo, composed of members Mel (real name Jamel Joseph) and Deelo (real name David Rayford), have been heating up TikTok with their song "Captain Save Uh Ho" and their accompanying dance moves.

Article continues below advertisement

In fact, you've probably seen videos of fans attempting to demo those moves. So, what exactly is this viral dance? We explain below.

Source: TikTok/@freshxreckless Fresh x Reckless react as fans try to pull off the dance to "Captain Save Uh Ho."

Article continues below advertisement

The "Girl, Where You Going?" dance trend is heating up on TikTok.

In 2022, music duo Fresh X Reckless released the song "Captain Save Uh Ho (Girl Where You Going)." It's extremely catchy, especially the chorus. "Girl where you going? Throw that ahh back here. Hmm ahh throw that ahh right there," the chorus goes.

Article continues below advertisement

Based on the lyrics, it seems that Mel and Deelo are trying to keep a girl away from men who could do her wrong. By saying, "Girl where you going," they're trying to catch her attention. Mel and Deelo have come up with a mini dance routine. They start in a position leaning to their right with their arms over their head. The dance has since gone viral.

Article continues below advertisement

And once one person does it, now everyone wants to try. You can make your own video using the Captain Save Uh Ho audio on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

Per Fader, Fresh X Reckless was previously a four-member group including Travon Mitchell and Terron Champagne. However, it seems the band has since split in half.

Fresh X Reckless gave a hilarious interview about "Captain Save Uh Ho."