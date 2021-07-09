Let's Issue an Apology to the OG Cast of 'Point Break' for the Offensive Remake

There are some movies that are so incredible, they transcend their respective genres and will draw in fans/viewers from folks who wouldn't normally tread in that territory. I know people who can't stand superhero movies but will plop down and enjoy the heck out of Thor: Ragnarok. My uber-conservative and religious family member cried during Brokeback Mountain (although he saw a censored version on a plane from Dubai and thought the flick was about friendship).

And even folks who would swear action movies are beneath them absolutely LOVE Point Break. So where's the cast of the film now?