Hulu's 'Death in the Dorms' Examines Six Murders at Six Colleges — Were the Killers Caught?

In the affluent neighborhood of Westwood, Calif. sits the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). As one student told ABC News, it "feels safe." But in September 2015, 21-year-old Andrea DelVesco was set on fire in her apartment after being stabbed to death. The fire was meant to hide any evidence.

Alberto Medina was a student at Fresno State University who broke into DelVesco's apartment, burglarized it, then stabbed her 19 times. The stolen items led to his arrest and conviction. He is currently serving a life sentence without parole.