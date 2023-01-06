Hulu's 'Death in the Dorms' Examines Six Murders at Six Colleges — Were the Killers Caught?

Distractify
Jan. 5 2023

Not since Investigation Discovery gave us shows like Wives With Knives and Twisted Tales of My 9 to 5, has a network leaned so heavily into a theme that revolved around murder. Produced by ABC News Studios, Death in the Dorms is a Hulu series that takes a look at six tragic murders at six different colleges. That's right, the themes are killing and college. (At least they didn't go with Murder U.)

Unfortunately, very little can be done for the victims of these killings, apart from sharing their stories without their consent, so we'd like to know exactly what happened to the individuals who murdered them. Like pawing through a garbage can looking for the retainer you accidentally threw out, we're gonna dig into where the killers from Death in the Dorms are now. Equally as important is a question you should ask yourself: Should brutal killings be organized using a motif?

Alberto Medina

Alberto Medina
Source: ABC News

Alberto Medina

In the affluent neighborhood of Westwood, Calif. sits the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). As one student told ABC News, it "feels safe." But in September 2015, 21-year-old Andrea DelVesco was set on fire in her apartment after being stabbed to death. The fire was meant to hide any evidence.

Alberto Medina was a student at Fresno State University who broke into DelVesco's apartment, burglarized it, then stabbed her 19 times. The stolen items led to his arrest and conviction. He is currently serving a life sentence without parole.

Pedro Bravo

Pedro Bravo's journal
Source: ABC News

Pedro Bravo's journal

University of Florida freshman Christian Aguilar began dating Erika Friman in August 2012. The only person who had a problem with this was 20-year-old Pedro Bravo, who not only used to date Erika but had also been friends with Christian since 8th grade, per ABC News.

In a detailed and disturbing journal, Bravo filled page after page with entries about his love for Erika and his plans to win her back. When he couldn't do that, he looked up "murder statistics, alibis, and fatal doses of sleeping pills." Aguilar's remains were found duct taped. It's believed he was poisoned by Bravo, who was found guilty in August 2014 and sentenced to life in prison.

George Wesley Huguely V

George Wesley Huguely V and Yeardley Love
Source: TODAY (video still)

George Wesley Huguely V and Yeardley Love

The murder of University of Virginia student Yeardley Love was widely publicized. In May 2010, the 22-year-old lacrosse player was found beaten to death in her Charlottesville, Va. apartment. Her boyfriend, George Wesley Huguely V, would later be convicted of second-degree murder and given a 23-year prison sentence.

According to CBS News, during his testimony, Huguely apologized to Love's mother and sister. "I take responsibility for what happened to her and I should have never gone over to her apartment that night," he said.

Kenny Kwan, Charles Lai, Raymond Lam, and Sheldon Wong

In December 2013, fraternity hazing went horribly wrong when Baruch College students Kenny Kwan, Charles Lai, Raymond Lam, and Sheldon Wong were held responsible for the death of freshman Chun "Michael" Deng. The New York Times reported that the ritual, called Glass Ceiling, involved a pledge being blindfolded, forced to wear a heavy backpack, and then repeatedly tackled to the ground.

Deng was knocked unconscious and would later die from "multiple traumatic injuries to the head," partially due to the fact that the fraternity brothers waited six hours to take Deng to the hospital. In 2017, the four brothers plead guilty to concealing evidence. Each received prison sentences, though Lam got time served. All are currently out on probation.

Nathaniel Rowland

Samantha Josephson was doing what we are all told to do after a night of drinking. The 21-year-old University of South Carolina student called an Uber on March 29, 2019, and when it arrived, she got in. Sadly, the person behind the wheel was not her Uber driver.

Nathaniel Rowland stabbed her 120 times and dumped her body 65 miles away in a "remote area of Clarendon County," reported People. Evidence was overwhelming, leading to Rowland's conviction. He was sentenced to life in prison in July of 2021, but still maintains his innocence.

Stephen Soules

In the early morning hours of May 4, 2003, Western Kentucky University freshman Melissa "Katie" Autry was brutally raped, beaten, then lit on fire in her dorm room after returning home from a fraternity party, per the WKU Herald. Three days later, she died from complications due to her injuries.

Authorities later arrested Lucas Goodrum (then 21) and Stephen Soules (20) of Bowling Green, Ky. Soules plead guilty and is serving a life sentence without parole. Despite Soules's testimony that Goodrum was the "main perpetrator," he was acquitted.

Death in the Dorms is currently streaming on Hulu.

