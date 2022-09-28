Jeffrey Dahmer's Parents Fought Over Whether to Preserve His Brain for Research

On the morning of Nov. 28, 1994, the then 34-year-old Dahmer was beaten to death in prison by fellow inmate Christopher Scarver. His body was cremated in Sept. 1995; however, Dahmer's brain was preserved. Why is that? Well, his parents were squabbling over whether to relinquish it to scientists for an autopsy.

On that note, did an autopsy of Dahmer's brain ever occur? Keep reading to find out.