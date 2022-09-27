Little Is Known About Jeffrey Dahmer's Mother — What Happened to Joyce Dahmer?

We get a brief glimpse into the life of Joyce Dahmer in Ryan Murphy's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Based on the title, it's easy to assume Jeffrey Dahmer is the monster. However, you quickly learn there are several in this story — from the Milwaukee police department, whose racism and homophobia kept Dahmer on the streets, to a system that let him off easy after his first arrest.

It's hard to classify a single person as a monster, and honestly, we shouldn't at all. When we label someone as a "monster" or "evil," we allow the systemic issues that contributed to their behavior to go unchecked. After all, how can one catch a monster? It's no one's fault if they can't.