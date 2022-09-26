Why Did Christopher Scarver Kill Jeffrey Dahmer? The Inmate Was "Fiercely Disgusted" With Him

We don't condone murder around here — with one serial killer-sized exception. When the public found out about the horrifying actions of Jeffrey Dahmer, the whole world wanted him dead, and understandably so. However, one man actually did something about it.

Who was Christopher Scarver, and why did he actually kill Dahmer? What happened to Scarver after he took down one of America's most notorious serial killers? Here's what we know.