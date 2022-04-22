Thankfully, Magic did not transmit HIV to his wife, Cookie Johnson, and his children weren't born with the illness either. The star athlete said that telling her he had the disease was the most difficult thing he's ever had to do in his life. Magic went on to own and launch a series of his own businesses and became a staunch advocate for HIV awareness, work that he continues to do today.

The Apple TV Plus documentary They Call Me Magic covers the star's life, and you can watch it with a subscription to the service here.