As ‘Five Days at Memorial’ Tells Her Story, Where Is Dr. Anna Pou Now?

In July 2006, Anna Pou and two Memorial Medical Center nurses, Cheri Landry and Lori Budo, were arrested for second-degree murder, accused of injecting four patients with a lethal dose of morphine and/or midazolam, according to Newsweek.

Ultimately, the charges against Landry and Buda were dropped after they agreed to cooperate with the prosecution, and a grand jury declined to indict Pou, who denied the allegations. Her charges were expunged in July 2007.