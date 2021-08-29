Is Hurricane Ida Worse Than Hurricane Katrina? Here's How the Two Storms Compare

Hurricane Ida is expected to make landfall on the Gulf Coast on Sunday, Aug. 29, which just happens to be the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina , which devastated Louisiana in 2005.

So, how do these two storms compare? And is Hurricane Ida really worse than Hurricane Katrina? Here is everything we know.

Hurricane Ida is smaller, but stronger, than Hurricane Katrina.

Source: Getty Images A woman walks past a boarded-up business in the French Quarter prior to the arrival of Hurricane Ida.

When Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana in 2005, it made landfall as a Category 3 storm, which average winds of 125 mph. Unfortunately, Hurricane Ida made landfall as a Category 4 storm, with winds around 150 mph. Ida did land a bit more west compared to Katrina, which means that the area being hit the hardest is less equipped to handle the storm.

"It could be quite devastating — especially some of those high-rise buildings are just not rated to sustain that wind load,” said Jamie Rhome, acting deputy director of the National Hurricane Center, told The New York Times. The National Hurricane Center also predicts that Ida's rainfall will exceed Katrina's with as much as 20 inches in some areas. Hurricane Katrina brought 5 to 10 inches of rain.

