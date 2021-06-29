Don't Worry, Jen Carfagno Isn't Leaving The Weather Channel

Don't Worry, Jen Carfagno Isn't Leaving The Weather ChannelBy Kori Williams
Jun. 29 2021, Published 4:22 p.m. ET
Those who watch The Weather Channel may have been missing one of their faves on screen. Meteorologist Jen Carfagno has been with viewers every morning giving them their weather updates and helping them prepare for the day ahead. But lately, she's been missing from their TV screens.
Fans want to know what happened to Jen. Her social media is mostly about her work, but fans in her comments have been asking when she will return. So, where did she go? She did respond to some people letting them know that she's got new plans, but nothing has been announced yet.
So, what happened to Jen? She might have been on vacation.
Luckily, Jen isn't leaving The Weather Channel. In fact, her most recent Instagram posts show her alongside meteorologist Tevin Wooten hosting America's Morning Headquarters on The Weather Channel. But it looks like she also recently took a vacation. In a few Instagram posts, she's seen enjoying herself at the beach. In one June 2021 post, she's reading on the sand.
In the caption, Jen says she had a relaxing week while she shares some books she's been reading on the beach. In another post from the same month, she's standing on a boardwalk overlooking a beach talking about being a guest DJ on No Shoes Radio. In the caption of this one, she says that her segments aired on May 31 and June 1. That may also have been a reason why she wasn't on TV around that time.
But even when it looks like she's on vacation, that may not always be the case. In a lot of those Instagram posts, even though we see she's not in the office, she is promoting her professional endeavors. One Instagram post on a beach is about The Weather Channel's partnership with Lincoln. In this, she calls the beach her "happy place" and talks about all the reasons she loves it.
Jen is working on a new project.
In one of those same Instagram posts, one of Jen's followers asks her when she'll be back on The Weather Channel. "Are you ever coming back [or are you] just living your best life," the commenter says, adding: "Enjoy, shine on." Jen replied to this comment saying, "Working behind the scenes this week getting ready for a new project coming soon!"
And when someone directly asked her "Are you still on The Weather Channel?" Jen responded "Yes" before referring again to this new project.
Another commenter wrote, "Good lord, woman, do you ever work anymore?! 😂 Seems like you're always on vacation lately," adding: "😢 Looking forward to seeing you on AMHQ!!!" Jen responded to this one as well saying that she's got something else in the works. But for now, we don't know what this new project could be.
In those comments, Jen says that she will announce what she's been working on in the following weeks, but she doesn't make any posts about it moving forward. This could mean that things haven't come together behind the scenes just yet. Most of her posts have been about her work on America's Morning Headquarters, but she did post about volunteering at Woodruff Scout Camp in Georgia for the Boy Scouts of America.