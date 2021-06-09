Fox 5 News Anchor Dari Alexander Has Been MIA and Fans Believe She May Have Left the Network

It’s easy for viewers to grow fond of news anchors. Some help us start our mornings while others become part of our nightly routines. Many of these broadcasters have become permanent fixtures on their respective networks and have become household names. Since they are an integral part of how we get news, it can cause a stir if they go MIA.

Dari Alexander is one of the most beloved news anchors on Fox 5 News. While the network can sometimes play musical chairs when it comes to anchors, Dari has been deemed a great fit by the public. So, when fans realized that she’s been absent from broadcasts as of late, it caused a bit of concern.

What happened to Dari Alexander? Keep reading to get your answer.