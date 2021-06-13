What Happened to Reporter and News Anchor Christopher Sign? He Died at Age 45

Emmy Award-winning reporter and news anchor Christopher Sign died on Saturday, June 12, 2021.

He earned renown for breaking a news story about a meeting between former U.S. President Bill Clinton and former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch at the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport in June 2016, at the height of the Hillary Clinton email controversy. He wrote a book, Secret on the Tarmac, on the topic.

Christopher's death is being investigated by the police. What is the cause of death?