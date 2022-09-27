Did Jeffrey Dahmer's Double Hernia Surgery Alter His Personality? Lionel Dahmer Seems to Think So

Can an injury to your brain affect your personality?

“Any type of brain injury, regardless of severity, can cause personality changes — and some patients may not experience any personality changes at all,” Alphonsa Thomas, D.O., director of Outpatient Clinical Services at Johnson Rehabilitation Institute at Ocean University Medical Center, told Hackensack Meridian Health.

Said changes may pertain to the ability to regulate emotions, the tendency to become easily angered or frustrated, and increased aggression.