We Picked the Best True Crime Podcasts of 2022 out of a Lineup

Last Podcast on the Left is one of the earliest true crime podcasts and they have absolutely set the stage for any comedy true crime podcasts who have followed. And while they do inject some much-needed gallows humor into every episode, you will be hard-pressed to find better researched topics. Please test drive their series on Mormonism for a taste of how wonderfully thorough they are.

Hosts Marcus Parks, Ben Kissel, and Henry Zebrowski each bring something special to the podcast that is a rare gift in a now well-trodden genre. For the heartiest of laughs, check out their Charles Manson series. Come for some new facts and stay for Henry's impression of Manson.

Listen on Apple Podcasts or Stitcher.