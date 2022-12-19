13 Chilling Gifts for the True Crime Fan in Your Life
Everyone loves true crime… or so it seems. And there are some who love it so much that it basically takes over their personality. But when it comes to giving for the holidays, we’re not exactly sure how to buy gifts for these true crime junkies.
Obviously, we can’t gift murder weapons or serial killer paraphernalia— that’s not why people love true crime. Fans of true crime are often fascinated by the mystery, the depths of the human psyche, and the bone-chilling horror that anyone among us could possess a heinous dark side. So we made a gift guide of 13 chilling gifts to get for the true crime fan in your life.
‘Hunt a Killer’ Membership
According to its website, “Hunt A Killer is an immersive murder mystery game with a case told over the course of six monthly “episodes” or boxes. Each box is filled with clues and physical items such as autopsy reports, witness statements, and more.”
Price: Starting at $131 for 6 months at Hunt a Killer
‘My Favorite Murder’ Merch
From “Stay Sexy, Don’t Get Murdered” merch all the way to “F–k Politeness,” true crime fans often love the My Favorite Murder podcast thanks to Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark’s unique and funny perspectives.
Price: $5 – $90 on My Favorite Murder
Cryptic Killers Unsolved Murder Mystery Game
“There’s been a murder… in Savannah!” We may be quoting The Office, but a murder mystery dinner party game is the perfect gift for any true crime fan who loves solving mysteries.
Price: $25 on Amazon
CLUE: Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
While any old Clue board game will do, we doubt that there’s a true crime fan who didn’t grow up watching Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. This one’s a 2-in-1!
Price: $37 on Amazon
‘Murder Book: A Graphic Memoir of a True Crime Obsession’
Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell is an exceptional cartoonist, making her combination of cartoon comedy and the macabre a hilarious and perfect present for any true crime aficionado.
Price: $12 on Amazon
A ‘Cartoons by Hilary’ Print
If the Murder Book isn’t enough, or if your true crime human is more of an art lover, a Cartoons by Hilary print is the perfect way to go. From “Good Murders” to “Lester Holt’s Date Night,” Hilary Campbell is your go-to true crime artist.
Price: From $30+ on Etsy
‘The Ultimate Serial Killer Trivia Book’
Some true crime fans love to prove their knowledge in the field, so this encyclopedia of true crime trivia is the perfect boost to their mastery.
Price: $14 on Amazon
2023 History Channel Unexplained Mysteries Boxed Calendar
This gift is 365 days worth of unsolved and unexplained mysteries for the true crime fan, created by the History Channel.
Price: $12 on Amazon
‘Haunted Road Atlas’
For the true crime fan who loves to travel, this Haunted Road Atlas: Sinister Stops, Dangerous Destinations, and True Crime Tales can help them plan the perfect spooky vacation.
Price: $16 on Amazon
‘Mixology and Murder: Cocktails Inspired by Infamous Serial Killers…’
Bulletin Board Pack + Red Yarn
She’s Birdie – Original Personal Safety Alarm
For those who pod and run at the same time, this personal safety alarm is a must-have for running solo through a path in the woods with both a siren and strobe light.
Price: $29 on Amazon
Bloody Alphabet Coloring Book
For the true crime fan who needs to wind down, there’s nothing more relaxing than a coloring book. But make it bloody!
Price: $9 on Amazon