True Crime Gift Guide
13 Chilling Gifts for the True Crime Fan in Your Life

Jamie Lerner - Author
By

Dec. 19 2022, Published 12:27 p.m. ET

Everyone loves true crime… or so it seems. And there are some who love it so much that it basically takes over their personality. But when it comes to giving for the holidays, we’re not exactly sure how to buy gifts for these true crime junkies.

Obviously, we can’t gift murder weapons or serial killer paraphernalia— that’s not why people love true crime. Fans of true crime are often fascinated by the mystery, the depths of the human psyche, and the bone-chilling horror that anyone among us could possess a heinous dark side. So we made a gift guide of 13 chilling gifts to get for the true crime fan in your life.

Evan Peters in 'Dahmer'
‘Hunt a Killer’ Membership

Hunt a Killer Box Set
According to its website, “Hunt A Killer is an immersive murder mystery game with a case told over the course of six monthly “episodes” or boxes. Each box is filled with clues and physical items such as autopsy reports, witness statements, and more.”

Price: Starting at $131 for 6 months at Hunt a Killer

‘My Favorite Murder’ Merch

‘My Favorite Murder’ Merch
From “Stay Sexy, Don’t Get Murdered” merch all the way to “F–k Politeness,” true crime fans often love the My Favorite Murder podcast thanks to Karen Kilgariff and Georgia Hardstark’s unique and funny perspectives.

Price: $5 – $90 on My Favorite Murder

Cryptic Killers Unsolved Murder Mystery Game

Cryptic Killers Unsolved Murder Mystery Game
“There’s been a murder… in Savannah!” We may be quoting The Office, but a murder mystery dinner party game is the perfect gift for any true crime fan who loves solving mysteries.

Price: $25 on Amazon

CLUE: Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

CLUE: Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
While any old Clue board game will do, we doubt that there’s a true crime fan who didn’t grow up watching Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas. This one’s a 2-in-1!

Price: $37 on Amazon

‘Murder Book: A Graphic Memoir of a True Crime Obsession’

Murder Book
Hilary Fitzgerald Campbell is an exceptional cartoonist, making her combination of cartoon comedy and the macabre a hilarious and perfect present for any true crime aficionado.

Price: $12 on Amazon

A ‘Cartoons by Hilary’ Print

If the Murder Book isn’t enough, or if your true crime human is more of an art lover, a Cartoons by Hilary print is the perfect way to go. From “Good Murders” to “Lester Holt’s Date Night,” Hilary Campbell is your go-to true crime artist.

Price: From $30+ on Etsy

‘The Ultimate Serial Killer Trivia Book’

‘The Ultimate Serial Killer Trivia Book’
Some true crime fans love to prove their knowledge in the field, so this encyclopedia of true crime trivia is the perfect boost to their mastery.

Price: $14 on Amazon

2023 History Channel Unexplained Mysteries Boxed Calendar

2023 History Channel Unexplained Mysteries Boxed Calendar
This gift is 365 days worth of unsolved and unexplained mysteries for the true crime fan, created by the History Channel.

Price: $12 on Amazon

‘Haunted Road Atlas’

‘Haunted Road Atlas’
For the true crime fan who loves to travel, this Haunted Road Atlas: Sinister Stops, Dangerous Destinations, and True Crime Tales can help them plan the perfect spooky vacation.

Price: $16 on Amazon

‘Mixology and Murder: Cocktails Inspired by Infamous Serial Killers…’

‘Mixology and Murder: Cocktails Inspired by Infamous Serial Killers…’
This isn't just any true crime book. It’s the perfect cocktail recipe book for a friend who loves to drink a classic cocktail while listening to their favorite true crime podcast or while watching Dahmer.

Price: $15 on Amazon

Bulletin Board Pack + Red Yarn

Bulletin Board Pack + Red Yarn
Sure, we could gift a bulletin board as a cute way to hang photos and to-do notes. Or, the true crime fan in our lives could use it to solve their latest mystery.

Price: $29 on Amazon + $9 on Amazon

She’s Birdie – Original Personal Safety Alarm

She’s Birdie – Original Personal Safety Alarm
For those who pod and run at the same time, this personal safety alarm is a must-have for running solo through a path in the woods with both a siren and strobe light.

Price: $29 on Amazon

Bloody Alphabet Coloring Book

Bloody Alphabet Coloring Book
For the true crime fan who needs to wind down, there’s nothing more relaxing than a coloring book. But make it bloody!

Price: $9 on Amazon

Latest Life Goals News and Updates

