Peacock's Preaching Evil: A Wife on the Run with Warren Jeffs details the rise and fall of Warren Jeffs, who to this day is still the president of the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints (FLDS). He's also their prophet. This is surprising given the fact that on August 9, 2011, Jeffs was convicted of two counts of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to life in prison.

Much of the information about Jeffs in the series is provided by his "favorite wife," Naomi Jessop, who was his scribe. She kept a careful log of everything he did and said, which would eventually help out authorities once he was arrested.