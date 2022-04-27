Marilyn died on Aug. 4, 1962, and was found with a bottle of chloral hydrate next to her bed, containing only 10 of the 50 pills it had originally come with. Los Angeles Deputy Medical Examiner Dr. Thomas Noguchi found that there were 8mg of chloral hydrate and 4.5mg of Nembutal in Marilyn's blood at the time of her death. However, there were no traces of the pills found in her stomach. In the book The Secret Letters by Wendy Leigh, it's said that Sam and Jimmy used an enema to administer the drugs.