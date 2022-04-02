Netflix’s New Marilyn Monroe Documentary Revisits the Investigation Into Her Death

The trailer for Netflix’s The Mystery of Marilyn Monroe: The Unheard Tapes opens with a question from the late actress herself. “How do you go about writing a life story?” Marilyn Monroe says, as we see archival footage and photographs of the Seven Year Itch star. “The true things rarely get into circulation. It’s usually the false things.”

The upcoming documentary film, however, will attempt to separate what’s true from what’s false about Marilyn’s life — as well as her death nearly 60 years ago.