9/11 Victim Brian Sweeney Left a Gutting Voicemail That's Still Played Today

As the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks looms, many people are understandably revisiting the events of that day and grappling with what they mean for how we live now. One specific story, of United Airlines flight 175 passenger Brian Sweeney , who left a voicemail for his wife before dying in the attack, has gained steam in recent days.

Who was Brian Sweeney?

Brian Sweeney was a passenger on one of the flights that was hijacked and eventually crashed into the World Trade Center. Brian was a Navy pilot who worked as an instructor at TOPGUN before being medically discharged in 1997 after an accident left him partially paralyzed. He met his wife Julie at a bar in Philadelphia, and the two eventually married and lived in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.

Brian worked as a defense contractor, and worked from home three weeks of the month, and flew from Boston to Los Angeles for work on the fourth week. He's remembered today in part because he left an emotional voicemail for Julie after the plane had been hijacked. "Jules, this is Brian listen, I'm on an airplane that's been hijacked," the voicemail said.

"If things don't go well, and it's not looking good, I just want you to know I absolutely love you, I want you to do good, go have good times, same to my parents and everybody, and I just totally love you, and I'll see you when you get there," he continued. "Bye, babe. I hope I call you." In the years since Brian's death, Julie has worked with the 9/11 Memorial and Museum to tell his story.