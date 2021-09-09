Donald Trump’s 9/11 Will Apparently Not Be Spent Remembering the Day’s Tragedy

The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks is right around the corner, and with each anniversary comes yearly memorials, remembrance efforts, and in totality a day of national mourning at the highest level.

While millions of Americans will be spending the day honoring those who were lost in the tragic events that transpired two decades ago, Donald Trump seemingly has his own plans on how to spend the day, far removed from the commemoration usually associated with it.