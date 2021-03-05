Here's How Warren Jeffs Amassed Over $100 Million in Assets Before Going to Jail

With Netflix’s new series Murder Among the Mormons , Mormonism is front and center. And it’s impossible to think about the Mormon religion without associating it with polygamy, even though the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, aka the Mormon church, suspended that practice in 1890. However, a fringe group wanted to continue practicing polygamy and branded themselves the Fundamentalist Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, most recently led by Warren Jeffs .

Warren Jeffs was the son of the previous leader, Rulon Jeffs, who also practiced extreme polygamy, although not to the same severity and abuse of minors like Jeffs did. Jeffs also had a lot of money by the time he was on the run from the law in 2006. He was able to house and effectively control the lives of reportedly over 10,000 members, but where did he get his money?

Warren Jeffs got his money mostly through real estate and construction.

Everyone says to invest in real estate, but to Warren Jeffs , that meant something different. He was able to amass over $100 million worth of property by 2006 before he was caught up in his various legal battles that would result in his imprisonment. Jeffs and the FLDS owned land in multiple states, and essentially owned the entire sister towns of Colorado City, Ariz., and Hildale, Utah.

Some quick history: those two towns were once collectively called Short Creek back in 1942, around when many fundamentalists were excommunicated from the Mormon church. FLDS officially began in 1954, under LeRoy Johnson. Many of these members who settled in Short Creek dedicated their homes and properties to a church trust under the name of United Effort Plan (UEP). The UEP amassed over 700 properties, and whoever is in charge of the church was effectively in charge of the UEP.

Jeffs was able to continue earning money, building on his empire using construction services. Because he had many followers who believed his word was scripture, the men and boys would often work and build properties for little to no money. This meant that Jeffs could bid on high-earning construction projects by lowballing competitors and then would keep all the earnings to himself. He also would reportedly sell off empty plots of land under his ownership for some extra cash.