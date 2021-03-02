Mark Hofmann Made a Living by Committing Fraud Within the Mormon Church

In 1985, Mark Hofmann became one of Utah's most prolific killers after spending years committing fraud that might have landed him a jail sentence, but wouldn't have put him in prison for the rest of his life. Netflix's Murder Among the Mormons explains Hofmann's crimes, which included forging fake religious Mormon documents in order to sell them to the church for profit and, eventually, murder.

It all ended when his crimes and debt caught up with him. To fix things, Hofmann made homemade bombs and attempted to murder those who were after him for money he had no way to pay back. It wasn't exactly a lateral move in his life of crime, but it's the one he made.

In the end, the bombs he planted in Salt Lake City killed two individuals, one of whom had been embroiled in a deal with Hofmann for a document collection for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints that turned out to be fake.