Where Is Sherri Papini Now? 'Dateline' Has Your AnswersBy Jennifer Tisdale
Apr. 22 2022, Published 8:53 p.m. ET
Ask yourself what would have to be going on in your life, to fake your own kidnapping. Maybe you're exhausted and need a vacation, but inexplicably cannot tell family and friends about it. Perhaps you have a rich fantasy life and are obsessed with true crime, sure. Let's be honest, the only reason anyone might pretend to be abducted is financial. Doesn't it always come down to money?
Sherri Papini lied about being kidnapped, but her story didn't end after she "returned" to her home in Redding, Calif. after being gone for three weeks. Dateline is looking into exactly what happened to make this then 34 year-old mother of two, orchestrate such a horrific hoax. This begs the question, where is Sherri Papini now? Wherever she is, we better see for ourselves.
Where is Sherri Papini now?
Sherri is fresh from her April 18 federal court date where, according to ABC 10, she plead guilty. ABC 10 also reported that the Department of Justice released a statement that said, "Papini agreed to plead guilty to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements."
The plea deal also allowed Sherri to waive her right to a jury trial and ordered her to pay $308,000 to the California Victim Compensation Board, Shasta County Sheriff's office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and Social Security Administration.
How in the world did Sherri Papini get here? On November 2, 2016 she went out for a jog in Redding, Calif. where she lived with her husband Keith Papini and their two children. When Keith arrived home from work later that day, he found it odd that neither Sherri nor the children were home. She should have picked them up from daycare by that point.
After calling the daycare facility and discovering that his children were still there, Keith began to worry. Per the Inquisitr, he used the "Find My iPhone" app to determine that Sherri's phone had been dropped somewhere along her usual jogging route. Her earbuds as well as several strands of her hair with the phone. Other than that, authorities had nothing to go on until Sherri miraculously reappeared, 150 miles away from where she was allegedly taken.
The San Francisco Chronicle noted that Sherri was spotted by a truck driver who was headed north on I-5. "She was bound with restraints and was found with a brand on her left shoulder," reported the SF Chronicle. Keith released a statement to the media about Sherri's condition which, at the time, investigators were not aware of. They were still actively looking for her kidnappers and releasing information like that to the press, could compromise their case.
The Los Angeles Times picked up the statement which detailed her physical status at the time she was found. "My first sight was my wife in a hospital bed, her face covered in bruises ranging from yellow to black because of repeated beatings, the bridge of her nose broken," Keith said. Evidently she had also been branded.
What did Sherri Papini claim happened to her?
Once she was physically able to, Sherri told authorities that, "two Latina women held her at gunpoint and kept her in a small closet during three weeks of captivity," (The LA Times). What Sherri was actually doing, was hiding out in her ex-boyfriend's home in Orange County. She lied and told her ex that Keith was abusing her, and she needed to get away for a while. So, the ex drove the 150 miles to Northern California to pick her up.
The injuries she sustained were self-inflicted, which included being branded. While Sherri was missing, a GoFundMe account was set up in her name which would eventually raise $49,000. This money was used for personal reasons. The New York Post found that on December 6, 2016, Keith, "wrote a $31,818.13 check to himself from the GoFundMe account." He maintains he knew nothing about the hoax.
People Magazine added that Sherri spend $3053 of the GoFundMe money to pay off a credit card. Now it appears Sherri will owe so much more than that, which could include possible jail time.
How did authorities figure out Sherri Papini was lying?
In an interview with Dateline that will air Friday April 22 at 9:00 p.m., EST, Shasta County Sheriff Sergeant Kyle Wallace and Captain Brian Jackson both knew something wasn't quite right. They worked the case from day one and always found that the entire situation was a bit too dramatic. Also, Sherri didn't really cooperate with authorities after she reappeared.
While Keith was determined to find her abductors, Sherri was not very forthcoming with any information. "Papini made up a story about her abductions being connected with law enforcement. She would often withhold from investigators or refuse to provide certain details," investigators said during the Dateline special.
In 2020 her clothing was examined and police found no DNA evidence that matched up with Sherri's claim that two Hispanic women took her. What they did find was the DNA of an unknown male, which turned out to be her ex-boyfriend's. Once they spoke to him, he revealed that Sherri had been with him and while there, "asked him to hit her — he would not, but he agreed to hold a hockey stick for her to run into and to pelt her with hockey pucks. He also branded her when she asked him to."
According to CNN she was arrested March 3, 2022 and in April 2022, she plead guilty. Her sentencing is scheduled for July 11, 2022. The breakdown of what she owes is astonishing. Let's let People Magazine take it away.
"Papini's staged kidnapping cost the California Victim's Compensation Board over $30,000 in therapy visits and an ambulance trip and cost the United States Social Security Administration more than $127,000, which she will be required to pay back. Papini will also have to pay $148,866 to the Shasta County Sheriff's Office, the law enforcement agency that investigated the staged kidnapping, and $2,558 to the FBI."
It looks like she won't have to give any of the GoFundMe money back. On Wednesday April 20, 2022 Keith filed for divorce from Sherri which means 4/20 will be a bummer of a holiday for Sherri, moving forward. Perhaps the Dateline special will give us more insight into why Sherri did what she did because it seems like her issues stretch far beyond money.
Dateline airs Fridays at 9:00 p.m. EST on NBC.