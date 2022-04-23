Sherri is fresh from her April 18 federal court date where, according to ABC 10, she plead guilty. ABC 10 also reported that the Department of Justice released a statement that said, "Papini agreed to plead guilty to a single count of mail fraud and one count of making false statements."

The plea deal also allowed Sherri to waive her right to a jury trial and ordered her to pay $308,000 to the California Victim Compensation Board, Shasta County Sheriff's office, Federal Bureau of Investigations, and Social Security Administration.