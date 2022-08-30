Mariah Carey's Atlanta Home Was Reportedly Burglarized

Mariah currently owns a handful of properties that are located in different areas. According to Love Property, one of her first homes was a spacious New York City apartment that came with an aquarium, movie theater, and decadent kitchen.

She purchased it in 1999 for $5.5 million. In order to preserve her privacy, she also purchased a $3.5 million apartment that was right below it. After Mariah tied the knot with Nick Cannon in 2008, she also bought a mansion in Bel Air.