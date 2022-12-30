A Man Befriends the Woman He Assaulted Years After the Violent Incident — 'Dateline' Investigates

A GoFundMe was later started for Smith by Detective Siobhan Seymour who worked on her case. Thanks to the generous support of donors, they were able to raise $5,535 which was over their goal of $5,000. This money was meant to help Smith obtain her Certification in Addiction Counseling and was going to be used for her tuition as well as "adequate transportation to and from her place of employment." For Smith, this was what she needed to make her dream a reality. As she told Dateline: "There was a time when nobody told me I was going to be OK. I would like to be that voice."

There is so much more to his story. Tune into Dateline Friday, Dec. 30, at 9 p.m. EST for details.