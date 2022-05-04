'Crime Junkie' Host Ashley Flowers Provides New Update on Brit Prawat's Health Condition

'Crime Junkie' Host Ashley Flowers Provides New Update on Brit Prawat's Health ConditionBy Leila Kozma
May. 4 2022, Published 10:57 a.m. ET
Ashley Flowers, the co-host of the Crime Junkie podcast, posted a short message outlining what happened to fellow Crime Junkie Brit Prawat on Tuesday, May 3, 2022. As Ashley explained, Brit "had a sudden brain bleed," which formed a "brain clot," necessitating several surgeries.
The announcement left fans feeling devastated. Many are feeling worried for Brit, who is about to get started on the post-surgery recovery. What happened? Will she be back on the Crime Junkie podcast?
'Crime Junkie' podcast host Brit Prawat recently underwent a series of brain surgeries, Ashley Flowers says.
The last Crime Junkie podcast episode featuring Brit came out on Monday, May 2, 2022. Titled "Missing: Michelle Eason – Part 2," the episode explores the case of Michelle Eason, a sex worker last seen in Poughkeepsie, N.Y.
As Ashley revealed via a four-and-half-minute recording titled "Important Message," Brit now has to focus on her health and won't be able to be on the Crime Junkie podcast for the foreseeable future.
Ashley said Brit developed a brain bleed, which formed a brain clot. She underwent several operations in the spring of 2022. They were successful.
"I don't even know how to start this and I feel honestly like my whole world is underwater right now, so I'm just going to tell you what's up, and I'm sorry if it's a little all over the place," Ashley said. "With Brit's permission, she wanted us to share with you what happened this last week. Brit had a sudden brain bleed that lead to a clot in her brain, and she had to undergo multiple brain surgeries over the last week."
"She did luckily make it out of each of them. I've been up to see her a couple of times. She is talking, she has some mobility. ... Our Brit is going to be OK, I know she is going to be OK," Ashley added. "She is still there. She is still herself. She is still a Crime Junkie as ever."
"But she does have a long road ahead of her to physically recover," she added. "At this exact second, I don't know what this means for Crime Junkie. I believe with all my heart that Brit is going to be healthy enough to get back on the mic. I just don't know when that is. ... This show is probably going to sound a little different for a bit."
Brit Prawat and her husband, Justin, have yet to issue a statement outlining what happened.
Further details about the incident are hard to come by at present. A relatively private person, Brit has yet to discuss health conditions or previous diagnoses in a public-facing capacity. Let's hope Brit will have a speedy recovery.
Brit and Ashley launched the Crime Junkie podcast a few years ago, covering the harrowing murders of Katarzyna Zowada, Karen Gregory, and Sydney Loofe, the strange death of Erica Alonso, and many others. The podcast won't feel the same without Brit, regardless of how short her absence will be.