Netflix Tells the Bizarre Story of the Strip-Search Caller in 'Don't Pick Up the Phone'

The man calling himself Officer Scott said Summers could do one of two things: have Ogborn arrested and searched at the police station, or Summers could search the 18-year-old employee herself.

Summers chose the latter and asked Ogborn to come into her office.

For the next three hours, Ogborn would be subjected to various forms of abuse at the behest of the "cop" on the phone, via whomever the "cop" was speaking with.