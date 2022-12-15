Justina Pelletier's Parents Fought for Their Daughter's Life — Were They Successful?

The hospital accused the Pelletiers of medical child abuse, claiming they were engaged in Munchausen by proxy. Justina was removed from her parents' care and put into a psychiatric facility for nearly a year, where she alleged that abuse and neglect occurred. Her parents fought to bring her home.

Now, a Peacock documentary titled The Battle for Justina Pelletier tells her story. Here's what we know about Justina Pelletier's parents.