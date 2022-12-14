Is Justina Pelletier Another Gypsy Rose Blanchard? A New Peacock Docuseries Tells Her Story

"This is a story of a very sick girl and a set of events seen two different ways." That's the takeaway in the new Peacock docuseries The Battle for Justina Pelletier.

According to Boston 25 News, in 2012 Justina was "diagnosed at Tufts Medical Center in Boston with mitochondrial disease." The Cleveland Clinic defines it as a "chronic (long-term), genetic, often inherited disorder that occurs when mitochondria fail to produce enough energy for the body to function properly." It can affect numerous parts of the body.