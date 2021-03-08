Meghan Markle Told Oprah Winfrey That She "Lost" Her Father

Meghan's relationship with her half-sister, Samantha Markle, is as complicated as hers with Thomas. Although Samantha has literally written a tell-all book about Meghan and spoken out about her in public multiple times, the Duchess reserved comments about her character and opted to keep it short and sweet.

"I think it would be very hard to tell all when you don't know me," she told Oprah. "This is a very different situation than my dad, right. When you talk about betrayal, betrayal comes from someone that you have a relationship with. I don't feel comfortable talking about people that I really don't know."

Meghan added that she grew up "as an only child," and added, "I wished I had siblings," a clear dig on Samantha.