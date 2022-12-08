Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Not Holding Back in Their New Documentary

Many feel that Harry and Meghan have already shown themselves to be fearless and willing to do whatever it takes to protect each other and their family. In the docuseries, Harry speaks candidly about the type of person the royal family was looking for. "I think for so many people in the family, especially the men, there could be a temptation or an urge to marry someone who would fit the mold as opposed to someone you are destined to be with." He likens it to choosing with your heart and not your head.