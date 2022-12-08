Meghan Markle's Ex Husband Reportedly Once Pitched a Comedy Series About Their Divorce

It turns out Meghan and Harry fell for each other when Meghan wasn't looking for love – she mentions in Episode 1 of Meghan and Harry that she was determined to have a single girl summer in 2016 (that is until she caught Harry's eye on Instagram).

It had been 3 years since Meghan and her ex-husband Trevor Engelson's divorce had been finalized. Here are more details on how Meghan moved on from her producer ex-husband to a prince.