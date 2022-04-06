Is 'Snowfall' Coming Back for Season 6? Here's What We Know

With only a few episodes remaining in an already intense Season 5 of FX's popular crime drama Snowfall, fans have been hoping for an announcement of a Season 6 renewal. Snowfall is a highly stylized, fictionalized telling of the first crack epidemic that reached Los Angeles in the early 1980s.

The series revolves around 21-year-old Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), who's working at a convenience store when we meet him in Season 1. However, we soon witness his meteoric rise to become a drug kingpin and patriarch of The Family. Heading into Season 5, Franklin is going through some big changes, and they feel too large to tie up in this season. Will we get a Season 6 of Snowfall?