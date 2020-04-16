Cyntoia Brown Is Free After Serving 15 Years in Prison for Murder — Here's What Happened

The life and crimes of Cyntoia Brown will be covered in Murder to Mercy, which will be released on Netflix on April 29.

Who did Cyntoia Brown kill? We're breaking down the crime in question, how she was eventually given clemency, and where Cyntoia Brown is now.

For one thing, Brown was a minor at the time when she committed the murder, and she also alleged that she only did so because she was scared for her own safety.

Brown spent 15 years in prison for murdering Johnny Michael Allen in Tennessee, and her case proved to be incredibly complicated.

Who did Cyntoia Brown kill?

Brown was born in Kentucky in 1988 to a mother who drank heavily throughout her pregnancy. The identity of her father is still unknown. After her mother became addicted to cocaine shortly after Brown's birth, she was put up for adoption. Though she was taken in by a caring family, Brown had several run-ins with the law during her teen years. She spent time in the Department of Child Services (DCS) on and off from 2001 to 2003, after she committed crimes against property and people.

Brown ran away from DCS multiple times, most notably in 2004. While she was on the run, she met Garion McGlothen, who was also known by the nickname Kut. He was violent toward Brown, and he even forced her into sex trafficking when she was just a teenager. In August of 2004, a 43-year-old real estate agent named Johnny Michael Allen solicited the 16-year-old Brown for sex. They met in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Nashville, and he offered her $150.

After agreeing to go with Allen, the two went to his truck and then back to his house. It was there that Brown shot Allen in the back of the head with a handgun. She then stole the money in Allen's wallet, which amounted to around $170, and two of his guns. She fled the scene in his truck, and put it in a Walmart parking lot. She hitchhiked a ride home from a stranger, and Brown and McGlothen then stayed at a nearby motel together that evening.

Source: Netflix

The following day, Brown returned to the parking lot where Allen's car (with his body inside) remained. She took a ride from a neighbor, who later reported that Brown was bragging about having shot a man in order to rob him. The neighbor also reported that Brown wanted to go to Allen's house to steal his belongings. Brown was soon arrested for Allen's murder. In 2006, she went on trial for the murder, and she was tried as an adult.

The decision to try Brown as an adult was a controversial one at the time, because she was 16 years old when she committed the murder. But, the Metro Juvenile Court in Nashville alleged that Brown was too dangerous to be kept with other underage inmates. While Brown never denied killing Allen, she later explained that she only did so because she was afraid for her life. She claimed that she shot him because she thought he was grabbing a gun to kill her.

But, the prosecution argued that Allen's body was found with his hands interlocked behind his head. They claimed that this proved that he was not reaching over to grab anything and that he was, in fact, asleep when he was murdered. The prosecution also said that there was no gun found near Allen's body at all that would have indicated that he was planning on killing Brown.

Source: Netflix