Where Is 'The Innocence Files' Subject Kenneth Wyniemko Today?

Netflix’s new docuseries, The Innocence Files , takes a deep dive into the world of wrongfully convicted criminal cases. The show is an education in the many aspects of the U.S. criminal justice system that are broken, and brings to light eight individuals who have been directly affected by the miscarriage of justice.

One of the cases that is explored in depth is the case of Kenneth Wyniemko , a Michigan man who was wrongfully accused and convicted of breaking and entering, criminal sexual misconduct, and armed robbery.

The story behind Kenneth’s wrongful conviction is shocking — but thanks to The Innocence Project, he was exonerated.

Keep scrolling to find out the details of Kenneth’s case and what he’s been doing since getting out of prison.