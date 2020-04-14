Chester Hollman III Wrongfully Served 28 Years Behind Bars

In 1991, 24-year old university student Tae-Jung Ho was walking the streets of Philadelphia with his friend Junko Nihei, when he was robbed and shot to death. Nihei described their assailants as two black men, one in red shorts, and the other in a blue sweatshirt.

A short time later, police pulled over a SUV with a license plate that partially matched that of the supposed criminals. The driver was Chester Hollman III. Also in the car was Hollman's neighbor, Deirdre Jones.

Despite the fact that Hollman wasn’t wearing any clothes that matched Nihei’s description and the fact that there was no weapon or evidence of the crime in his car, Hollman was taken back to the scene of the crime.

There, the police took the word of Andre Dawkins, a homeless drug addict with a known history of mental illness, when he identified Hollman as one of the perpetrators. Dawkins was the only one of eight eyewitnesses who placed Hollman at the scene of the crime.