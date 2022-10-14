Nearly Two Decades After She Was Killed, 'Dateline' Examines the Shocking Murder of Sonya Ivanoff

On April 27, 2007, then-governor of Alaska Sarah Palin signed the Sonya Ivanoff Act into law. The law "mandates the maximum sentence for first-degree murder when committed by an on-duty peace officer." While nothing will ever bring Sonya Ivanoff back, this is the only silver lining that could have come from such a tragic death.

Tune into Dateline Friday at 9 p.m. EST on NBC for more on this story.