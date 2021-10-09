Where Is Lori Isenberg Now? 'Dateline' Tackles Larry Isenberg's Tragic Tale

Idaho woman Lori Isenberg was married to Larry Isenberg for 17 years before his tragic death. She told authorities that he had gotten sick and drowned when they were out on the lake. But when his autopsy results came back, her story didn't exactly hold up. Not to mention, she was already under investigation for fraud and embezzlement.

On the Oct. 8 episode of Dateline, titled "Kill Switch," journalist Keith Morrison exposes Isenberg's wrongdoings and speaks with insiders close to her.