'Dateline' Shines a Light on Robert O'Dubaine's Sibling Killers

When 31-year-old Robert O'Dubaine was found murdered in his Bucktown, Ill. garage in 1993, "His vehicle was gone and his keys were gone. His wallet was gone," Gang and Organized Crime squad Detective Pat McCarthy recalls to NBC's Dateline . "It just looked to be a sad but true thing: another crime in Chicago." In truth, this crime was anything but ordinary.

As Robert O'Dubaine's case enters the spotlight once again through July 16's Dateline: Twisted Loyalty, we thought we'd check in on the brother and sister who were responsible for his disturbing murder. So, where are Robert's then-girlfriend Catherine Suh and her brother, Andrew Suh, today?

The Suh patriarch died in 1986 of stomach cancer, and the following year, mother Elizabeth Suh was found "stabbed more than 35 times under a pile of clothing" at the dry cleaning business she owned, according to the Chicago Tribune .

Growing up, the Suhs' father would beat Catherine. One time, "He allegedly doused himself and his daughter in gasoline and threatened to kill them for the family honor," a Chicago Tribune reporter said on the Oxygen true-crime series.

Catherine and Andrew Suh were born in South Korea to a traditional family who immigrated to the U.S. in 1976 and built a life in Chicago. According to Oxygen's Killer Siblings , on which the Suhs were also featured, "[Andrew] was the prize. He was the one that everyone paid attention to. And Catherine was a second-class citizen compared to her brother."

What happened to Robert O'Dubaine?

After the death of both of his parents, 13-year-old Andrew was placed under the guardianship of his sister, then 18. Robert O'Dubaine, who had been dating Catherine for some time, moved in with the siblings and became something of a father figure to Andrew. Andrew, the sole recipient of his mother's $800,000 life insurance policy, used the money to attend a prep school (he eventually landed a full scholarship at Providence College), while Catherine and Robert used the rest of the money to open a somewhat successful Chicago bar together: Club Metropolis.

But while Andrew was away at college studying Economics and Japanese, he received a troubling call from his sister. Catherine called Andrew in Rhode Island to say that her boyfriend had been beating her and stealing money. As Andrew explained in his full confession, Catherine said he "needed to step up and be the man of the family."

"He said it was done out of a sense of family duty," his episode of Killer Siblings explains. On the night of the murder, both Robert and Catherine, who were in an open relationship, were spending the night with their distinct lovers. Robert got a phone call from Catherine saying that she needed help because her car broke down.

