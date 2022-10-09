The Woman That Turned a Love Triangle Deadly — What Happened to Shanna "Liz" Golyar?

True crime has become a very popular subject in the form of documentaries, podcasts, and Netflix limited series, but that doesn't make them any less real or terrifying. On ABC's 20/20: A Tangled Web, audiences were made aware of the story revolving around disappearance of Cari Farver in 2013.

In a bizarre fashion, family and friends of Cari began receiving text messages from her number that pointed to her beginning a new life in Kansas. That was a lie.